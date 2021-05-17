WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WHF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $314.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. Research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

