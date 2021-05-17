William Blair Comments on MediaAlpha, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYSE:MAX opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.11. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

