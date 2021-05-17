William Blair Weighs in on Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of LYRA opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $426,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

