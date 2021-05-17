Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WLMS opened at $4.72 on Monday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 million, a PE ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

