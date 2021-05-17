WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.