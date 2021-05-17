WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian downgraded WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$142.91.

TSE WSP opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$80.73 and a twelve month high of C$141.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

