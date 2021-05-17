XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $8,666,061.90 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,169,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28.

XPO stock opened at $146.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.