XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

XPO traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $149.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.23.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 594,826 shares of company stock valued at $77,163,612. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

