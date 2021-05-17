Xuez Reaches Market Cap of $108,726.42 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $108,726.42 and approximately $48,034.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,041,098 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,665 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

