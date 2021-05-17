YEE Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $1.46 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

