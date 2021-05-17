Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) PT Raised to C$13.50

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Y opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$376.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

