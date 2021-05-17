Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 346.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 431,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 408,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.50 on Friday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

