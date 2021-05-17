YENTEN Market Capitalization Hits $160,830.96 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $160,830.96 and approximately $54.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,078.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.94 or 0.07563625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02473025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.00648109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00203820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.00782618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.34 or 0.00656421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00538137 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

