YOU COIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $674,197.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $674,197.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00087100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.53 or 0.01260370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115634 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.