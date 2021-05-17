YOUengine 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00087439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.01293526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00062531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00115426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

