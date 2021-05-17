yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $607,893.10 and $88,592.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00020670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00467192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00228329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.01300421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042569 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance.

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

