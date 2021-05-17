Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

