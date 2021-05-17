Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek’s revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. Camtek has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Camtek by 688,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 34,424 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 524.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.