Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. CoreSite Realty reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. CWM LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

