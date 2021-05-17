Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CPSI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $471.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.