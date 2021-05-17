Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.07. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 77,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,008 shares of company stock worth $6,597,212. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.