Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.93. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $74.17. 288,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

