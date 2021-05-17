Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,900. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gentex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Gentex by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 21,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

