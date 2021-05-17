Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

GERN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 11,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,111. The stock has a market cap of $452.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Geron by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

