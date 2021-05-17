Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $329.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

