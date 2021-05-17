Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 86,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

