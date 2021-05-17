Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

AJRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 854,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,520. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

