Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.52. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.