Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paya.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

PAYA opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paya by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 294,116 shares during the last quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Paya by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 147,359 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paya by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

