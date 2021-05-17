Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

TARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

