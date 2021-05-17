Zacks: Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). uniQure reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 6,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,696. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

