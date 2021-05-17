Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.57). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

