Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $49,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

