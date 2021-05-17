Zacks Investment Research Lowers E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

