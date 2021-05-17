Zacks Investment Research Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE PLTR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 95,629 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.