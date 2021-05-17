Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRFS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 243,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,039. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

