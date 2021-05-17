Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.