Zanite Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 17th (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Zanite Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 17th. Zanite Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ZNTEU opened at $10.50 on Monday. Zanite Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTEU. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

