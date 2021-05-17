Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,142 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.65% of Zebra Technologies worth $168,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $486.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $216.65 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

