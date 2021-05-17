Zero Utility Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $5,939.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $1,201.12 or 0.02783750 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

