Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Increased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,989,083.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on Z shares. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.55. 8,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

