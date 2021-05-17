Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.35.

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ZG stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,818. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.93.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,365,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,410,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

