Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION opened at $60.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,884,383. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.