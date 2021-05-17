Zloadr Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 467.3% higher against the dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $869,050.32 and $51,251.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01336542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00115788 BTC.

About Zloadr

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

