ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.36 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,411. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,729. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,631,255 shares of company stock valued at $136,375,949.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

