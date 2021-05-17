Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 11,777 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AGNC Investment by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

AGNC opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

