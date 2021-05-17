Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.44 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE L opened at $58.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. Loews Co. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $59.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.