Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.58 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 205.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,006 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,546 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $71.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.