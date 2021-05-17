Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.34 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $167,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of RCI opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

