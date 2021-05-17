Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $228.29 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

